Former JALC pitcher playing for Team Italy in World Baseball Classic

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former John A. Logan College baseball player is playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

A relative of former heavyweight boxing champion Rocky Marciano, Joey Marciano grew up in inner-city Chicago and did not take up the game of baseball until high school.

Despite his limited experience, JALC baseball coaches took a chance on him.

While there, according to JALC, Marciano went 15-6 in 23 starts, striking out 175 while allowing only 38 runs.

He went on to play for two years at SIU, making 27 starts and fanning 115 batters.

Marciano was drafted in the 36th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

While in the minors, he was an All-Star in 2017 and 2018 but stepped away from the game in 2019.

According to JALC, despite being away from the game for two years, Marciano continued to train and improve his pitching, increasing his speed from 90 to 97 MPH. He gave it one more shot and was assigned to the AA Richmond Squirrels.

He advanced to AAA last season and is expected to make his Major League debut sometime during the 2023 season.

“I just love his story and continued dedication to the game,” said JALC Head Baseball Coach Kyle Surprenant. “He is a great example to younger players that it doesn’t matter where you start in this game. It is about how hard you are willing to work and continue to improve.”

According to a release from JALC, an international competition partnered with Major League Baseball to feature professional and amateur athletes worldwide.

Team Italy is managed by MLB Hall of Famer Mike Piazza and is currently 2-1. They will next play in Tokyo on March 16.

