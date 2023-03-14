First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

After a very cold Monday, a slight warming trend will develop for the next couple of days before yet another surge of cold air arrives by the end of the week. In the short term, low clouds continue to cover much of the area this morning. It may actually be a bit colder in our southern counties this morning where it’s clear than in northern counties where it’s still overcast. But we should finally see the cloud deck thin out and go away today, leading to a slightly nicer (and less blustery) day. However, with clear skies and calm winds, tonight and Wednesday morning will be clear, cold and frosty with lows in the 20s. A hard freeze and frost appear likely by daybreak.

Our next chance of rain will be Thursday into Thursday night ahead of another strong cold front. Thunderstorm chances are trending lower as air temps and dew points look to stay relatively low ahead of this system. Behind the front it will be blustery and cooler again from Friday into the weekend. In fact, new models runs have brought weekend low temps even lower, now giving us some near-record lows close to 20° by especially Sunday morning. Highs this weekend will be well be normal, but should finally start to rebound next week.

