Heartland Votes

First Alert: More sunshine, less wind

A beautiful sunset at Chester Bridge.
A beautiful sunset at Chester Bridge.(Source: cNews/Charlie Bargman)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Clouds will gradually clear throughout the Heartland today, allowing for more sunshine later in the afternoon.

Winds will also be much calmer.

Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the mid 40s.

Clear skies and calmer winds tonight into Wednesday morning will likely lead to a hard freeze and frost by daybreak.

Lows will drop into the 20s.

Afternoon highs will be briefly warmer Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another strong cold front.

Rain chances arrive Thursday into Thursday ahead of the front.

Thunderstorms are trending lower.

After the front passes through the Heartland, Friday into the weekend will be blustery and cooler again.

Lows close to 20 degrees Sunday morning could reach near-record lows.

Temperatures should finally start to rebound next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to IDNR, Stafford runs a “high-fence” shooting facility, called Samson’s Whitetail...
Southern Ill. man pleads guilty to poaching white-tailed deer
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
A bicyclist was injured in a crash involving a vehicle.
Bicyclist injured in crash involving vehicle
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
On Saturday, March 11, around 1:30 p.m., Dyersburg police responded to a possible domestic...
Police: Dyersburg woman held captive locked in closet for weeks

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
A chilly winter day at Rend Lake.
First Alert: Temps to fall into 30s tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cold temperatures the next couple of mornings.