First Alert: More sunshine, less wind

(KFVS) - Clouds will gradually clear throughout the Heartland today, allowing for more sunshine later in the afternoon.

Winds will also be much calmer.

Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the mid 40s.

Clear skies and calmer winds tonight into Wednesday morning will likely lead to a hard freeze and frost by daybreak.

Lows will drop into the 20s.

Afternoon highs will be briefly warmer Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another strong cold front.

Rain chances arrive Thursday into Thursday ahead of the front.

Thunderstorms are trending lower.

After the front passes through the Heartland, Friday into the weekend will be blustery and cooler again.

Lows close to 20 degrees Sunday morning could reach near-record lows.

Temperatures should finally start to rebound next week.

