Deadly crash near I-24 in western Kentucky

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Sunday, March 12, at around 12:20 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle collision.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the collision was located at the intersection of John L. Puryear Drive and Husband Road at Exit 11.

An investigation revealed a 2011 Ford Focus and a 2011 Ram 1500 pickup collided at the intersection. A 2013 Ford Edge crashed into the 2011 Ford Focus after the initial collision.

The driver of the 2011 Ford Focus was identified as Wanda Hankins, 86, from Paducah, Kentucky. Hankins was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.