Heartland Votes

Deadly crash near I-24 in western Kentucky

On Sunday, March 12, at around 12:20 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office...
On Sunday, March 12, at around 12:20 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle collision.(WBRC)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Sunday, March 12, at around 12:20 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle collision.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the collision was located at the intersection of John L. Puryear Drive and Husband Road at Exit 11.

An investigation revealed a 2011 Ford Focus and a 2011 Ram 1500 pickup collided at the intersection. A 2013 Ford Edge crashed into the 2011 Ford Focus after the initial collision.

The driver of the 2011 Ford Focus was identified as Wanda Hankins, 86, from Paducah, Kentucky. Hankins was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile
According to IDNR, Stafford runs a “high-fence” shooting facility, called Samson’s Whitetail...
Southern Ill. man pleads guilty to poaching white-tailed deer
On March 12, around 6 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple reports of...
2 injured in basement apartment fire in Cape Girardeau
A highway connecting southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility.
Highway connecting southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility

Latest News

Officer James Haney, Scott City Police Department.
Newly hired Scott City police officer helps deliver baby
This Cape Girardeau man has held season tickets since 1963.
Loyal SEMO basketball fan makes decades of memories in the same seat
Kristin Korn helps to showcase the team on social media so the community can get to know them...
Coach Korn’s wife works behind the scenes to help promote Redhawks basketball team
The SEMO men's basketball team's journey to the NCAA Tournament.
Redhawks Soar