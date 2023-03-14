Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith was shot and kiilled Sunday night in Hermann, MO, leaving behind a wife, two sons and a community grappling with the loss of a beloved first responder.

Griffith served multiple communities as an officer in Hermann but also as the part-time Police Chief in the City of Rosebud. He lived in Rosebud with his family. His wife serves as the city clerk.

“Mason had a heart of gold. If you could describe someone and say who’s Rosebud’s biggest fan, it’s Mason,” said longtime Mayor Shannon Grus.

Everyone in the town has a memory and a story to share about the 34-year-old law enforcement officer.

“It’s devastating. We’re such a small, close-knit community and Mason was an integral part of that. To lose him, it’s going to be hard. It’s just sinking in,” said Angie Clancy who owns a market in the town of around 400.

According to his obituary, “[Griffith] knew that he wanted to be a police officer from age 12. He joined the Bourbon Police Explorers in 2001 and was also a Boy Scout. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, kayaking and anything outdoors.”

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer and two sons, Trevor Griffith and Karson Griffith.

A vigil will be held Tuesday night at the Red Barn in Rosebud. All are welcome.

The funeral is planned for Sunday at Owensville High school. The visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. with the service to immediately follow.

