Cardwell County man arrested on child pornography charges

CARDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Cardwell County man was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material on Monday, March 13.

According to Kentucky State Police, an undercover electronic investigation led to the arrest of 51-year-old Tommy Hall, of Princeton.

KSP investigators said Hall is suspected of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Investigators searched a home in Princeton on Monday in connection with Hall and said electronic equipment was taken to a forensic lab for examination.

Hall was then arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Hall is charged with seven counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old.

If convicted, Hall could be sentenced five to 10 years in prison.

KSP said their investigation is ongoing.

