Cape Girardeau Lions Club to hold 85th annual Pancake Day on Wed.
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 85th annual Pancake Day will be Wednesday, March 15.
Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club, pancake breakfasts will be served from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the A.C. Brase Arena Building.
Tickets are $8 and includes a side of sausage.
You can donate a pair of used glasses to receive a free ticket.
According to organizers, all carry-out and drive-thru orders will be picked up on the north side of the Arena Building. Drive-thru traffic must enter on the north side of VFW Drive.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.