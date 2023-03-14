Cape Girardeau Lions Club to hold 85th annual Pancake Day on Wed.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 85th annual Pancake Day will be Wednesday, March 15.

Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club, pancake breakfasts will be served from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the A.C. Brase Arena Building.

Tickets are $8 and includes a side of sausage.

You can donate a pair of used glasses to receive a free ticket.

According to organizers, all carry-out and drive-thru orders will be picked up on the north side of the Arena Building. Drive-thru traffic must enter on the north side of VFW Drive.

