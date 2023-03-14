Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Lions Club to hold 85th annual Pancake Day on Wed.

The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club set up for the 85th annual Pancake Day the day before,...
The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club set up for the 85th annual Pancake Day the day before, Tuesday, March 14.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 85th annual Pancake Day will be Wednesday, March 15.

Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club, pancake breakfasts will be served from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the A.C. Brase Arena Building.

Tickets are $8 and includes a side of sausage.

You can donate a pair of used glasses to receive a free ticket.

According to organizers, all carry-out and drive-thru orders will be picked up on the north side of the Arena Building. Drive-thru traffic must enter on the north side of VFW Drive.

