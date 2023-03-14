Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Hotshots liquor license to be suspended after shooting

Hotshot’s liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.
Hotshot's liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hotshot’s liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.

According to the city, the license will be suspended starting March 24. It can be appealed before the suspension starts, delaying it.

The length of the suspension has not been determined.

Cape Girardeau police were called to Hotshots Bar and Grill on North Main Street at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 to a report of multiple people shot inside the restaurant.

Police say a total of four victims were identified as being injured during the exchange of gunfire inside the business.

Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

