Cape Central football team reads to kindergartners for Read Across America Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some student athletes at Cape Central High School participated in Read Across America Day on Tuesday, March 14.

The athletes stopped by the elementary school between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to read to the younger students.

The Cape Central football team read to kindergartners.

“I just think it’s great, I think it’s fun to be here with the community, and I think it’s event better to be here with these smaller kids who dream of being football players and NBA stars. It’s just a great environment, always just cheerful and happy,” Soren Janzow, senior at Cape Central High School, said.

According to an assistant coach, this is the first time they’ve participated in the event since 2009.

National Read Across America Day is usually observed on March 2, or on the nearest school day if the 2nd falls on the weekend. It’s also known as Dr. Seuss Day.

In the Read Across America program, March 14 is Pi Day.

According to the website, the day calls on all children in every community in the United States to celebrate reading. It encourages them to read where ever they are.

