Heartland Votes

Cape Central football team reads to kindergartners for Read Across America Day

The Cape Central football team read to kindergartners.
The Cape Central football team read to kindergartners.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some student athletes at Cape Central High School participated in Read Across America Day on Tuesday, March 14.

The athletes stopped by the elementary school between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to read to the younger students.

The Cape Central football team read to kindergartners.

“I just think it’s great, I think it’s fun to be here with the community, and I think it’s event better to be here with these smaller kids who dream of being football players and NBA stars. It’s just a great environment, always just cheerful and happy,” Soren Janzow, senior at Cape Central High School, said.

According to an assistant coach, this is the first time they’ve participated in the event since 2009.

National Read Across America Day is usually observed on March 2, or on the nearest school day if the 2nd falls on the weekend. It’s also known as Dr. Seuss Day.

In the Read Across America program, March 14 is Pi Day.

According to the website, the day calls on all children in every community in the United States to celebrate reading. It encourages them to read where ever they are.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to IDNR, Stafford runs a “high-fence” shooting facility, called Samson’s Whitetail...
Southern Ill. man pleads guilty to poaching white-tailed deer
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Officer James Haney, Scott City Police Department.
Newly hired Scott City police officer helps deliver baby
Hotshot’s liquor license is set to be suspended after a shooting on March 4.
Cape Girardeau Hotshots liquor license to be suspended after shooting

Latest News

Traffic was backed up on northbound I-55 in Cape Girardeau County after a semi crash Tuesday,...
Drone12: Semi crash on northbound I-55
One lane of northbound Interstate 55 reopened after a semi crash.
1 lane of northbound I-55 open in Cape Girardeau Co. after semi crash
The Missouri Eclipse Task Force announced that an all-day expo will be held on Saturday, July...
Missouri Eclipse Task Force announces Solar Eclipse Expo 2023
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland