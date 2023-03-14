Heartland Votes

Cairo man sentenced to federal prison for Cape Girardeau Co. gun store burglary

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cairo man was sentenced to 3.5 years in federal prison for a Cape Girardeau County gun store burglary.

Chayce Harrell, 21, was sentenced Tuesday, March 14 for his role in the 2020 burglary. He was ordered to pay $1,700 in restitution.

Harrell pleaded guilty in December to aiding and abetting the theft of guns from a federally licensed dealer.

According to the plea agreement, Harrell and two accomplices broke into a business in Cape Girardeau County known as JSE Surplus in the early morning hours of August 7, 2020.

After breaking into the building, investigators say the group began gathering multiple guns to steal. However, the owner of the business was staying upstairs to keep watch on the property due to several recent reports of gun store burglaries in the area.

The owner went downstairs and opened fire at the burglars with a shotgun.

The three escaped unharmed, but dropped all but two guns as they left.

According to court documents, Harrell was identified as a suspect nearly two years later as part of the ongoing investigation.

His co-defendant, Senque S. Bingham, was also charged. Court documents show the third accomplice was identified as a juvenile.

This case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester is prosecuting the case.

