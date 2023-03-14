2022 Southern Illinois Made Expo proceeds donated to local veterans organizations, Sen. Fowler holds check presentation

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) and the Southern Illinois Chambers of Commerce held a check presentation on March 14, with donations from the 2022 Southern Illinois Made Expo benefiting local veterans organizations.

According to a release from Southern Illinois Made, all the proceeds of the 2022 Southern Illinois Made Expo were donated to the Southern Illinois Honor Guard and the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

The expo returned last year to promote businesses and veterans’ groups based in southern Ill. Proceeds from the event were collected to support the two prominent organizations that recognize the service and sacrifices made by veterans and their families.

The release said the expo is an initiative developed between Sen. Fowler and the Southern Illinois Chamber of Commerce in 2018. It was created as a way to highlight the businesses and tourism destinations operating throughout the region, supporting both local job creators and area veterans.

“Honoring our veterans is not just a duty, but a privilege,” said Sen. Fowler. “We are so blessed to be able to use this annual event to not only support our local business community, but to also benefit two outstanding organizations whose purpose is to ensure our veterans receive the gratitude and respect they deserve.”

Over 3,500 attendees supported last year’s event, with over $45,000 in donations were collected for the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois and the Southern Illinois Honor Guard. Representatives from both organizations attended the check presentation to accept the donation at the monthly Marion Chamber membership luncheon, according to the release.

“Knowing that this annual event has such an impact on both our local business and veteran community means so much to the entire team behind the SI Made Expo,” said the Director of the Marion Chamber of Commerce Karen Mullins. “We are proud of what this Expo has grown in to and the mark we are able to make on our community because of the generosity of our sponsors and attendees.”

The expo is set to return July 22 and 23 this year, continuing the tradition of supporting area veterans through this annual event.

The 2023 charity of choice is Specialized Equine Services at Giant City Stables, a non-profit organization that offers therapeutic horseback riding for children, adults and veterans with mental, physical and cognitive disabilities.

