Heartland Votes

West Frankfort man accused of resisting arrest, reaching for officer’s weapon

Keith B. Hendrix, 41, of West Frankfort, is facing charges of resisting a peace officer,...
Keith B. Hendrix, 41, of West Frankfort, is facing charges of resisting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer - injury to peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of resisting arrest and reaching for an officer’s weapon was finally taken into custody with help from the officer’s K-9.

Keith B. Hendrix, 41, of West Frankfort, is facing charges of resisting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer - injury to peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers were dispatched to SIH Urgent Care around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6 for a report of a suspicious person circling the parking lot in a black Nissan and trying to get the female employees to get inside his vehicle.

When the first officer arrived on scene, he saw a black Nissan driving around the parking lot and then park in a stall.

The officer approached the vehicle and tried to speak with the driver.

According to the police department, the driver would not speak to the officer and would not identify himself. They said the driver was hiding his right hand and refused to show the officer what, if anything, he had in his hand.

After repeatedly trying to get the driver to comply with commands, they say the driver charged at the officer.

The officer deployed his issued Taser, which had no effect on the man.

According to police, a struggle ensued and the man tried to get the officer’s service weapon out of the holster. Before the man could get it, the officer activated the remote door opener to the squad car and released his K-9.

Police say the K-9 gained control of the man and the officer was able to handcuff him.

The suspect, identified as Hendrix, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was then released into Marion Police Department custody, where he was taken to the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.

