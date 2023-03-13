Standoff underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A standoff is currently underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers were shot on Sunday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A Blue Alert has been issued.

MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene. He has barricaded himself in a home just across the street from Casey’s, where the shooting took place. Officers have been giving verbal commands for the suspect to come out.

Kenneth Lee Simpson is accused of shooting two Hermann Police Officers and fleeing the scene. (MSHP)

A source told News 4 that one of the officers was shot in the head and another in the chest. Both have been flown to the hospital and are in critical and unstable condition.

A source also told News 4 that officers were called to a disturbance at the Casey’s, 115 MO-19, Hermann, Mo., and got into a shootout with Simpson when they arrived on scene. Documents show that Simpson has had a long criminal history, dating back to 2004, with several current pending cases. He has been on the run from authorities since April 2022.

The call for two officers down came just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police ask if you see Simpson to call 911 or your local law enforcement.

A large police presence was at Casey's in Hermann, Missouri, after a report of two officers being shot. (Nick Wilkerson (KMOV))

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

