Heartland Votes

Standoff underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.(KY3)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A standoff is currently underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers were shot on Sunday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A Blue Alert has been issued.

MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene. He has barricaded himself in a home just across the street from Casey’s, where the shooting took place. Officers have been giving verbal commands for the suspect to come out.

Kenneth Lee Simpson is accused of shooting two Hermann Police Officers and fleeing the scene.
Kenneth Lee Simpson is accused of shooting two Hermann Police Officers and fleeing the scene.(MSHP)

A source told News 4 that one of the officers was shot in the head and another in the chest. Both have been flown to the hospital and are in critical and unstable condition.

A source also told News 4 that officers were called to a disturbance at the Casey’s, 115 MO-19, Hermann, Mo., and got into a shootout with Simpson when they arrived on scene. Documents show that Simpson has had a long criminal history, dating back to 2004, with several current pending cases. He has been on the run from authorities since April 2022.

The call for two officers down came just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police ask if you see Simpson to call 911 or your local law enforcement.

A large police presence was at Casey's in Hermann, Missouri, after a report of two officers...
A large police presence was at Casey's in Hermann, Missouri, after a report of two officers being shot.(Nick Wilkerson (KMOV))

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile
On March 12, around 6 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple reports of...
2 injured in basement apartment fire in Cape Girardeau
A Highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility.
A highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility
There will be an overnight closure at KY 281 on Monday, March 13 to replace a cross drain.
Traffic Alert: Overnight closure at KY 281 on March 13
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

Open enrollment in Missouri public schools getting closer to reality
Open enrollment in Missouri public schools getting closer to reality
Doors open for the watch party for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Show at 4 p.m. on...
Redhawks hold NCAA Selection Show Watch Party at the Show Me Center
It's been 23 years, but the SEMO basketball team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament
SEMO will play Texas A&M-CC Tuesday in Dayton
Piedmont lifted the city-wide boil water order on Sunday, March 12.
City of Piedmont lifts boil water order
There will be an overnight closure at KY 281 on Monday, March 13 to replace a cross drain.
Traffic Alert: Overnight closure at KY 281 on March 13