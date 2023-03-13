Heartland Votes

Redhawks to take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA First Four Matchup

SEMO is ready to go for its NCAA First Four Matchup with #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
SEMO is ready to go for its NCAA First Four Matchup with #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO is ready to go for its NCAA First Four Matchup with #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Tip off is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

#16 Southeast Missouri State landed in Dayton, Ohio by way of a charter flight on Monday afternoon.

According to Southeast, Ohio Valley Conference All-Tournament Most Valuable Player Chris Harris and fellow All-Tournament guard Phillip Russell, as well as Head Coach Brad Korn addressed the media.

The team then had the first practice slot of the day at UD Arena and enjoyed a 40-minute workout.

