Heartland Votes

Redhawks hold NCAA Selection Show Watch Party at the Show Me Center

It's been 23 years, but the SEMO basketball team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament
By Amber Ruch and Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The NCAA announced who the SEMO Redhawks will be facing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament during the Sunday Selection Show held at the Show Me Center. The Redhawks will face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men’s basketball on March 14 in Dayton, Ohio.

Doors opened for the watch party for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Show at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

The show was free and open to the public. The men’s basketball team was introduced around 4:40 p.m. and the show began at 5 p.m.

Those who chose to hang around after the show got to attend a special meet and greet with the Redhawks players and staff on the court.

Several fans lined up to see their favorite team, but the very first fan in line was Jason Pruitt. Pruitt said he was excited to attend events like this.

“I’m ready for it all man, I’m ready to cheer, eat some popcorn, maybe get an autograph or two maybe,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt also said that it was good to have all types of people at the Show Me Center come together for the same reason.

“You know no matter where you’re from what your background is, we all come together for one purpose and that’s to support our Redhawks. Go Redhawks man, go Redhawks!,” said Pruitt.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility.
A highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility
On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Salisbury, Missouri Basketball
Two Missouri high school basketball teams come together on the court after death of a player
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing...
Cancelled: Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 2-month-old from Douglas Co.

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/12/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/12/23
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 3/12
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 3/12
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/11/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/11/23
McCracken County girls basketball team advances to State Final
McCracken County girls lose to Sacred Heart at Kentucky State Final