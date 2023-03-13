Heartland Votes

Redhawks headed to Dayton, Ohio for 1st round of NCAA Tournament

The SEMO Redhawks men's basketball team have boarded a plane headed to Dayton, Ohio for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Redhawks basketball team is heading to Dayton, Ohio for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The men’s team flew out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 13.

The Redhawks learned on Sunday they will face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men’s basketball on Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 5:40 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.

Heartland Sports Jess Todd will be in Dayton for the big game and will have live reports starting Monday on Heartland News.

