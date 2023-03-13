Police: Tenn. man arrested for attempting to hit girlfriend with car, and injuring another man with vehicle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man faces multiple charges after he nearly hit his girlfriend with a car in a convenience store parking lot, then caused an accident on I-24 that sent an Illinois man to the hospital.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, officers were called on Friday, March 10 at 1:53 p.m. to respond to a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center, 5353 Cairo Rd.

An employee told officers her 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was parked on the lot while she was working inside, and was hit.

Another employee came outside with a woman who said she had an argument with her boyfriend, Darrell Steele, 33, from Mooresburg, Tenn., in the parking lot and had left the car. She said she heard the car hit something as it left the parking lot, but she didn’t turn around to look.

The release said surveillance video showed the woman walking toward the door of the Pilot Travel Center, and a man driving a gray Nissan toward her at a high rate of speed. The Nissan hit the Chevrolet Cruze and spun it around, nearly hitting the woman.

As the investigation was ongoing at the Pilot, Paducah 911 received a call about a man in a gray Nissan near 2525 Cairo Rd. The caller said the man was slumped over the steering wheel and the car’s airbags were deployed.

As officers headed to the location, the caller said the man appeared intoxicated, but had left, heading back toward I-24. Two officers were looking for the car when it arrived back at the Pilot.

According to the release, Officer Alex Liebenrood pulled in behind the car in an attempt to stop it, but the car pulled from the parking lot onto Cairo Road, and immediately turned onto the I-24 eastbound on-ramp. Liebenrood activated his emergency lights and siren, but the Nissan accelerated quickly up the on-ramp and onto the highway as the officer tried to catch up with it. Moments after the Nissan got onto the interstate, Liebenrood saw it try to drive between two vehicles.

The Nissan hit a 2007 Toyota Tacoma driven by Robert Ogden, 50, from Metropolis, Ill., causing it to run off the right side of the road and roll several times down the embankment, coming to rest against a fence.

The Nissan then hit a 2018 Ford Transit van driven by Robert Doyle, 61, from Murray, Ky., before running off the left side of the road into the median. The Nissan hit the barrier cable, which prevented it from entering the oncoming westbound traffic.

Steele, the driver of the Nissan, jumped out of the car and ran across the westbound lanes of the interstate. Liebenrood chased Steele on foot, catching him as he tried to climb a fence, according to the release.

After his arrest, Steele admitted to consuming numerous alcoholic beverages and smoking marijuana prior to the incident.

Ogden, the driver of the Toyota, was removed from his vehicle by the Paducah Fire Department and taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Steele was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with assault/domestic violence (attempt) first degree, assault second degree, wanton endangerment first degree, two counts of criminal mischief first degree, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) first degree, fleeing or evading police (on foot) first degree, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving with no operator’s license.

