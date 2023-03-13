Heartland Votes

Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

