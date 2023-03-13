Heartland Votes

Georgia man arrested in connection with sex trafficking case from Jan. in McCracken Co.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a western Kentucky sex trafficking investigation from January.

On March 10, officers with the Dalton Police Department in Georgia arrested Michael Kelley, 42, of Dalton, on a McCracken County arrest warrant.

According to a release from the McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office, through continued investigation, it was understood that a man had always been involved in the sex trafficking case.

Detectives identified Kelley as the person who had taken both Marlaa Jackson, 22, and a 15-year-old juvenile from St. Louis, Mo. to McCracken Co. The investigation also revealed that Kelley had sexual contact with the juvenile while in McCracken Co.

Jackson was arrested and charged with human trafficking and sodomy third degree (facilitation) in January.

Kelley is currently being held in Dalton, Ga. awaiting extradition proceedings.

Once extradited to McCracken Co., Kelley will be formally charged with sodomy third degree and sexual abuse first degree.

