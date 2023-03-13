Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Chilly pattern set to continue.....freezing temps likely!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our chilly pattern is set to continue for the foreseeable future,  with a brief break about mid-week.    For today,  gusty northwest breezes and air temps in the 30s and 40s will make it feel more like winter.   Official afternoon highs will range from the low 40s northeast to around 50 southwest,  but there will be a wind chill factor.  Tonight will be mostly clear and colder, with lows near or below freezing over most of the area.   There could be a bit of frost as well, but a light north wind should keep the frost from being too widespread.  Heavier frost is actually more likely on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning as winds become calm.

We’ll warm to near normal on Wednesday…and get briefly into the 60s on Thursday ahead of a strong cold front.  This front will bring rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.  The severe threat looks relatively low at this point, but not zero. Behind the front it will be windy and chilly again from Friday into the weekend.  At this point there is no sign of switching back to a warmer pattern.

