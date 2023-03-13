Heartland Votes

First Alert: Feeling more like winter

A chilly winter day at Rend Lake.
A chilly winter day at Rend Lake.(Source: KFVS/Cnews)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Gusty northwest breezes and chilly air temps will make it feel more like winter today!

Afternoon highs will range in the low 40s northeast to around 50 degrees southwest, but there will be a wind chill factor.

It will feel more like the 30s and 40s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with lows near or below freezing for most of the Heartland.

There could be some frost as well, but a light north wind should keep frost from being too widespread.

Heavier frost is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as winds become calm.

Wednesday is looking warmer with near average temperatures in the 60s.

A strong cold front arrives Thursday with rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon into Thursday night.

The threat for severe storms looks low at this time, but not zero.

Friday and into the weekend is looking windy and chilly.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile
On March 12, around 6 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple reports of...
Fire at basement apartment in Cape Girardeau; 2 injured
A Highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility.
A highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility
There will be an overnight closure at KY 281 on Monday, March 13 to replace a cross drain.
Traffic Alert: Overnight closure at KY 281 on March 13
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 3/12
First Alert: Heavy, cloudy conditions throughout Sunday
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 3/11
First Alert: Cloudy and cold weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain is moving in for the weekend