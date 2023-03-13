First Alert: Feeling more like winter

(KFVS) - Gusty northwest breezes and chilly air temps will make it feel more like winter today!

Afternoon highs will range in the low 40s northeast to around 50 degrees southwest, but there will be a wind chill factor.

It will feel more like the 30s and 40s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with lows near or below freezing for most of the Heartland.

There could be some frost as well, but a light north wind should keep frost from being too widespread.

Heavier frost is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as winds become calm.

Wednesday is looking warmer with near average temperatures in the 60s.

A strong cold front arrives Thursday with rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon into Thursday night.

The threat for severe storms looks low at this time, but not zero.

Friday and into the weekend is looking windy and chilly.

