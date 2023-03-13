Heartland Votes

Deputies investigating after someone stole $14K worth of baseball equipment donated to youth league after tornado

Deputies are investigating after someone stole $14,000 worth of donated baseball equipment.
Deputies are investigating after someone stole $14,000 worth of donated baseball equipment.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after someone stole $14,000 worth of donated baseball equipment.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a theft complaint on Sunday, March 12, just before 4 p.m., at King’s Storage Units on KY 295 north of Kuttawa.

They say unknown person or persons broke into a storage unit between January and Sunday and took approximately $14,000 in baseball equipment that included helmets, baseball bats, uniforms and more.

The equipment had been donated to the Dawson Springs Youth League, Inc. after the December 2021 tornado destroyed their facilities and equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-338-2311 or leave an anonymous tip online.

