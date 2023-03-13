Heartland Votes

Cold temperatures the next couple of mornings.

By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a very chilly day across the area with breezy northwesterly winds. We will see a few clouds this evening and very cold temperatures. Readings this evening will fall through the 30s. Lows by morning will range from the middle to upper 20s north to lower 30s south. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s in most areas with a few lower 50s south and west. Tomorrow night will be another very cold night with lows well down in the 20s.

