Heartland Votes

Coach Korn’s wife works behind the scenes to help promote Redhawks basketball team

Kristin Korn showcases the team on social media so the community can get to know the players better.
Brad and Kristin Korn with their children on the basketball court.
Brad and Kristin Korn with their children on the basketball court.(Source: Kristin Korn)
By Crystal Britt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - To get success on the hardwood, there’s a lot that happens behind the scenes.

Coaching the SEMO Redhawks basketball team is a year-round endeavor.

It’s not all about practices, but about forming relationships too.

“There’s so much that happens off the court, it’s so much more than that,” said Kristin Korn, Coach Brad Korn’s wife.

That’s a big part of what Coach Korn’s wife, Kristin loves.

For many of the players, their families are miles away.

“A lot of times when campus is closed, the players are still here so we just invite them over, whether it’s Thanksgiving or summer break, they are always welcome,” said Kristin Korn.

Brad and Kristin Korn enjoy inviting people into their home and making them feel like family.

“Anyone who comes over here whether it’s our friends or the community, we always have them sign the wall.”

Their basement is place where the team can gather, eat and play games.

They also have a special wall in their basement that is basically a giant chalkboard.

“So this wall is filled with player signatures for the last three years and different people, it’s pretty neat,” said Korn.

Kristin Korn knew she could add even more behind the scenes.

She has her own marketing agency and brings those skills to the table.

“That’s kind of how I’ve helped fill my roll,” said Korn. “Coming in here I didn’t really know what I was going to do.”

She contributes to social media, capturing the big moments...and also some lighter ones on Instagram so the community can really get to know the team.

“That’s what builds connection with brands is seeing the people behind it,” said Korn. “You can post great shots of basketball, but the community needs to know who these kids are.”

Because she is so proud of this Redhawks team, and is so very proud of her husband’s leadership. “Having his mark on this program is huge,” said Korn.

She said the couple’s two young daughters are also very excited about the upcoming tournament.

The Korns have tournament experience under their belts and are so happy their Redhawk family will get to enjoy it too.

“To have Cape shown all across the nation that’s huge,” said Korn. “It’s huge for the school, it’s huge for athletics so yeah we’re excited.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile
According to IDNR, Stafford runs a “high-fence” shooting facility, called Samson’s Whitetail...
Southern Ill. man pleads guilty to poaching white-tailed deer
On March 12, around 6 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple reports of...
2 injured in basement apartment fire in Cape Girardeau
A highway connecting southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility.
Highway connecting southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility

Latest News

SEMO is ready to go for its NCAA First Four Matchup with #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Redhawks to take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA First Four Matchup
John Hopkins, 86, of Cape Girardeau, holds a signed basketball given to him by the 2001 SEMO...
Loyal SEMO basketball fan makes decades of memories in the same seat
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 3/13
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 3/13
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) makes a move to block during an NFL...
Chiefs to sign former Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor to 4-year, $80m deal