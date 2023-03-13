City of Carbondale, several other southern Illinois entities to receive energy transition grant

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is one of dozens of Illinois communities and entities selected to receive an energy Transition Community Grant.

Carbondale is set to receive $80,707 from the program to address the economic and social impacts of fossil fuel plant or coal mine closures or significant reductions.

A total of $40 million will be awarded to more than 50 communities and entities across the state. Nearly half of the recipients are in southern Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the funds from the program can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments. These include workforce investments, housing support, business attraction efforts and more.

Carbondale city leaders said they will be meeting with a diverse set of stakeholders to come up with a detailed plan and budget on how the funds will be used.

“The fossil fuel industry has historically played a vital role in the region’s economy,” said Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell. “The jobs that the industry provided offered a living wage, benefits, and a path to a better life for generations of Southern Illinoisans. The flexibility built into the grant program provides us an opportunity to begin addressing some of the issues that the loss of those jobs has created in our local economy.”

The following is a list of southern Illinois entities receiving the grant and the amounts they have been awarded:

Carbondale Park District: $80,707

Carrier Mills-Stonefort Community Unit School District #2: $160,918

City of Carbondale: $160,918

City of Eldorado: $199,319

City of Harrisburg: $507,898

City of Marion: $57,029

City of Red Bud: $86,776

Eldorado School District: $729,416

Galatia Community Unit School District #1: $597,515

Harrisburg Community Unit School District #3: $539,006

Jackson County: $124,423

John A. Logan College: $272,769

Kinkaid Reed’s Creek Conservancy District: $84,074

Lake Egypt Fire Protection District: $50,921

Marion Park District: $57,029

Massac County: $1,182,105

Randolph County: $1,622,869

Saline County: $859,400

Village of Baldwin: $53,036

Village of Carrier Mills: $116,701

Village of Dowell: $50,517

Village of Galatia: $745,516

Village of Goreville: $50,199

Williamson County: $62,511

Williamson County Airport Authority: $62,511

