Heartland Votes

Chiefs to sign former Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor to 4-year, $80m deal

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) makes a move to block during an NFL...
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) makes a move to block during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)(Perry Knotts | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs appear to be bolstering their offensive line with their first major move of NFL free agency.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Kansas City is signing former Jacksonville offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to an $80 million deal over four years. Rapoport stated $60 million will be guaranteed.

The move signifies the Chiefs moving on from left tackle Orlando Brown.

Taylor is a 25-year-old lineman, a former second-round pick out of Florida. He had the third-lowest pressure rate allowed among left tackles in 2022 and allowed just five sacks.

He has only played right tackle in the NFL, but a contract of that magnitude potentially gives him the opportunity to slide into the left tackle role.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m a Chief for life’: Chris Jones pledges loyalty to KC

The Chiefs are losing one of their Super Bowl-winning starters on the line. Veteran tackle Andrew Wylie is reportedly signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Washington Commanders, following former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and wide receiver Marcus Kemp.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile
On March 12, around 6 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple reports of...
2 injured in basement apartment fire in Cape Girardeau
MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene in Hermann, Mo. He...
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
A Highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility.
A highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility
There will be an overnight closure at KY 281 on Monday, March 13 to replace a cross drain.
Traffic Alert: Overnight closure at KY 281 on March 13

Latest News

A bicyclist was injured in a crash involving a vehicle.
Bicyclist injured in crash involving vehicle
Keith B. Hendrix, 41, of West Frankfort, is facing charges of resisting a peace officer,...
West Frankfort man accused of resisting arrest, reaching for officer’s weapon
Deputies are investigating after someone stole $14,000 worth of donated baseball equipment.
Deputies investigating after someone stole $14K worth of baseball equipment donated to youth league after tornado
According to IDNR, Stafford runs a “high-fence” shooting facility, called Samson’s Whitetail...
Southern Ill. man pleads guilty to poaching white-tailed deer
SEMO Redhawks left Cape Girardeau Monday for Dayton, Ohio.
SEMO Redhawks leave for Dayton, Ohio