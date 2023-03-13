Carbondale man wanted on multiple charges after police search home

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on multiple charges after a search warrant was served at a home in February.

An arrest warrant was issued for David D. Ward, 23, of Carbondale, for violation of pretrial release - possession of a firearm, obstructing justice and illegal possession of firearm ammunition.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

On February 24, while working other investigations, Carbondale police identified people involved in illegal weapons possession.

Detectives got a search warrant for a home in the 6000 block of Old Highway 13.

While serving the warrant, officers arrested Ward on a Jackson County warrant unrelated to the search warrant.

Ward posted bond and was release pending a court appearance.

