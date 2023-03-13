Heartland Votes

Carbondale man wanted on multiple charges after police search home

David D. Ward, 23, of Carbondale, is wanted for violation of pretrial release - possession of a...
David D. Ward, 23, of Carbondale, is wanted for violation of pretrial release - possession of a firearm, obstructing justice and illegal possession of firearm ammunition.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on multiple charges after a search warrant was served at a home in February.

An arrest warrant was issued for David D. Ward, 23, of Carbondale, for violation of pretrial release - possession of a firearm, obstructing justice and illegal possession of firearm ammunition.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

On February 24, while working other investigations, Carbondale police identified people involved in illegal weapons possession.

Detectives got a search warrant for a home in the 6000 block of Old Highway 13.

While serving the warrant, officers arrested Ward on a Jackson County warrant unrelated to the search warrant.

Ward posted bond and was release pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile
On March 12, around 6 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple reports of...
2 injured in basement apartment fire in Cape Girardeau
A Highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility.
A highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility
There will be an overnight closure at KY 281 on Monday, March 13 to replace a cross drain.
Traffic Alert: Overnight closure at KY 281 on March 13
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Carbondale is set to receive $80,707 from the program to address the economic and social...
City of Carbondale, several other southern Illinois entities to receive energy transition grant
The Breakfast Show Too Book Club: March reading recommendations celebrating Women's History Month
The Breakfast Show Too Book Club: March reading recommendations celebrating Women's History Month
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 3/13
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 3/13