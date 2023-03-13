Battlehawks win home opener against Arlington Renegades

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks proved kaw was the law by winning their first home game against the Arlington Renegades with a final score of 24-11.

The first quarter was a defensive battle. The Battlehawks’ defense set the tone with an interception caught by linebacker Tre Watson Sr. The offense was not able to score, so they kicked a field goal to put the first points on the board.

AJ McCarron threw an interception in the second, but the defense was able to make a stop and forced the Renegades to kick a field goal to tie the game.

With a minute left in the second quarter, McCarron was able to connect with wide receiver Darrius Shepherd for the Battlehawks’ first touchdown of the game. McCarron threw to running back Brian Hill for a two-point conversion to take the lead before the end of the first half. This was the first time this season that the Battlehawks took the lead at the half.

“We had to play four quarters of football,” Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht said. “And talk about the first couple quarters of the game we just have not started well. It was good to go into halftime with a lead.”

During the third quarter, the offense came out swinging, with Hill scoring his first rushing touchdown at home to extend the lead 17-3 with 6:48 left.

“It’s amazing man, I used to go to the dome all the time when Rams tickets were dirt cheap back in the day,” Hill said. “Being able to play and score, it was very special.”

The defense continued to dominate with an interception made by defensive back Nate Meadors.

The Renegades were able to score in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown ran by running back De’Veon Smith. The Battlehawks responded with a touchdown of their own with McCarron finding receiver Hakeem Butler for a 25 yard pass.

The Battlehawks continued to lay down the law later in the fourth quarter with a strip sack made by defensive lineman Travis Feeney. With 42 seconds left in the game, Battlehawks linebacker Silas Kelly comes up with a big time interception to seal the game away. The Battlehawks forced four turnovers throughout the whole game.

McCarron finished the game throwing for 214 yards, completing 20 out of 27 passes, and threw two touchdowns. Hill finished with 89 rushing yards and one TD, and Shepherd led the team in receiving with 91 total yards and one touchdown. Butler followed behind him with 52 receiving yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side, linebacker Willie Harvey and defensive back Mike Hampton finished the night with seven total tackles.

The Battlehawks will play at home again on Saturday, March 18, at 6 p.m. against the D.C. Defenders.

