Traffic Alert: Overnight closure at KY 281 on March 13

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be an overnight closure at KY 281 on Monday, March 13 to replace a cross drain.

The closure at KY 281 is between KY 1033 and Hopewell Orton Road, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Work will begin Monday, March 13 and continue through to Tuesday, March 15 at 9 a.m.

Drivers will have access to their property while this work is completed.

