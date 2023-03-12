Traffic Alert: Overnight closure at KY 281 on March 13
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be an overnight closure at KY 281 on Monday, March 13 to replace a cross drain.
The closure at KY 281 is between KY 1033 and Hopewell Orton Road, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Work will begin Monday, March 13 and continue through to Tuesday, March 15 at 9 a.m.
Drivers will have access to their property while this work is completed.
