Heartland Votes

Traffic Alert: Overnight closure at KY 281 on March 13

There will be an overnight closure at KY 281 on Monday, March 13 to replace a cross drain.
There will be an overnight closure at KY 281 on Monday, March 13 to replace a cross drain.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be an overnight closure at KY 281 on Monday, March 13 to replace a cross drain.

The closure at KY 281 is between KY 1033 and Hopewell Orton Road, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Work will begin Monday, March 13 and continue through to Tuesday, March 15 at 9 a.m.

Drivers will have access to their property while this work is completed.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility.
A highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility
On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Salisbury, Missouri Basketball
Two Missouri high school basketball teams come together on the court after death of a player
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing...
Cancelled: Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 2-month-old from Douglas Co.

Latest News

On March 12, around 6 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple reports of...
Fire at basement apartment in Cape Girardeau; 2 injured
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing...
Cancelled: Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 2-month-old from Douglas Co.
On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile
A juvenile is in custody as police investigate a homicide in Dexter early this morning
Homicide investigation in Dexter; Juvenile in custody