First Alert: Heavy, cloudy conditions throughout Sunday

(KFVS) - Heavy cloud coverage throughout the Heartland today, with winds increasing this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect freezing temps Monday morning. Northern counties will still have some cloud coverage but there will be sunshine throughout the day in most areas.

Tuesday morning will be below freezing, but temps will quickly warm up. We will see lots of sunshine throughout the rest of the day.

Temps will start to warm up into the upper 40s and upper 50s for the beginning of our work week.

