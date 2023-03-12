Fire at basement apartment in Cape Girardeau; 2 injured

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 12, around 6 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple reports of smoke and fire coming from a basement apartment on Pindwood Lane.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Fire Dept., the first unit on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear basement apartment window.

The crew was able to contain the fire to the apartment where the fire originated within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene.

One resident was safely removed by the firefighters using a ladder from the apartment above the fire, and crews also rescued one cat and one dog, according to the release.

Two residents who escaped were treated for injuries related to smoke inhalation by the Cape County Private Ambulance that was on the scene.

According to the release, crews were on the scene for approximately one hour, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross will be assisting with housing five residents of the apartment building.

