Heartland Votes

Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile

On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that occurred in Dexter, Missouri.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., the Stoddard County Major Case Squad responded to a homicide that occurred in Dexter, Missouri.

According to a release from the Dexter Police Department, officers with the department were dispatched to 316 Alice St. around 6:14 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile victim deceased inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

