HILLSBORO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Notre Dame girls basketball team defeated John Burroughs 46-35 Saturday, March 11 in Hillsboro in the Class 5 Quarterfinals.

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs advance to the Class 5 State Semifinals in Springfield, Mo.

Notre Dame will play Carl Junction at 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 17 in the Final 4.

