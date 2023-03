SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Central Boys basketball team defeated Lutheran North 56-46 Saturday, March 11, in Springfield to claim the Class 3 State Championship.

With the win, NMCC finished the season with a 24-7 record and a State Title.

The Eagles were led by Hall of Fame coach Lennies McFerren.

