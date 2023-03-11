Kentucky State Police investigate fatal collision in Caldwell Co.

PRINCETON, Ky. (KFVS) - Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department requested KSP Post 2 to investigate a fatal collision on U.S. 62 west of Princeton, Kentucky on March 10 around 12 p.m.

According to a release from the KSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that Michael Wright, 31, from Princeton, Ky., was driving a 2009 Ford Flex eastbound on U.S. 62. Carl Miner, 59, from Kuttawa, Ky., was driving a 1989 Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on U.S. 62 in front of the Ford Flex.

The Ford Flex struck the Chevrolet Camaro in the rear after a vehicle further ahead slowed traffic by turning into a local business. The Chevrolet Camaro entered the westbound lane of U.S. 62 then crashed head-on with a 2022 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, driven by Brandon Downs, 31, from Princeton.

According to the release, Miner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell County Coroner. A passenger in his vehicle, Christian Stayton, 20, from Dawson Springs, Ky., was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Ind.

Wright and his passenger Tiffani Wright, went to Caldwell Medical Center for their injuries.

Downs was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

