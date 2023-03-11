Heartland Votes

Heartland Hoops 3/10

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We’re approaching the end of the high school basketball games on Heartland Hoops, Friday March 10.

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

Class 1 Boys State Final

  • South Iron vs. St. Elizabeth

Class 3 Boys State Semifinal

  • NMCC vs. Lafayette County

Class 5 Boys State Quarterfinal

  • Sikeston vs. Cardinal Ritter

Class 6 Boys State Quarterfinal

  • Jackson vs. Eureka

KY Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena

  • Ashland Blazer vs. McCracken Co.

If you’re at a game, you can send us photos and videos below!

