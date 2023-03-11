Heartland Hoops 3/10

(KFVS) - We’re approaching the end of the high school basketball games on Heartland Hoops, Friday March 10.

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

Class 1 Boys State Final

South Iron vs. St. Elizabeth

Class 3 Boys State Semifinal

NMCC vs. Lafayette County

Class 5 Boys State Quarterfinal

Sikeston vs. Cardinal Ritter

Class 6 Boys State Quarterfinal

Jackson vs. Eureka

KY Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena

Ashland Blazer vs. McCracken Co.

If you’re at a game, you can send us photos and videos below!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.