Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cloudy and cold weekend

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 3/11
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s a cloudy start to the weekend in the Heartland. The clouds will continue to stick around, winds will start to pick up and we will see the first round of rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

By Sunday, the showers will move out and we will see dry conditions and cloud coverage throughout the day. By 5 p.m. the clouds will start to move out. Temps will be in the low to upper 40s.

Except below-freezing temps Monday morning, with some clouds and winds starting to move back in. Temps will be warmer, and Tuesday expect some sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility.
A highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say
The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said the 71-year-old man was located in Oklahoma.
Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for 71-year-old Carter Co. man with dementia
Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting on South Culberhouse Drive
Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
Generic Gavel
Two Cape Girardeau men among four “Gangster Disciples” leaders convicted for racketeering conspiracy and murder

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain is moving in for the weekend
Our chilly and occasionally wet pattern is set to continue through the weekend and into next...
First Alert: Weekend looking chilly with some rain
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drier weather for your Friday