First Alert: Cloudy and cold weekend

(KFVS) - It’s a cloudy start to the weekend in the Heartland. The clouds will continue to stick around, winds will start to pick up and we will see the first round of rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

By Sunday, the showers will move out and we will see dry conditions and cloud coverage throughout the day. By 5 p.m. the clouds will start to move out. Temps will be in the low to upper 40s.

Except below-freezing temps Monday morning, with some clouds and winds starting to move back in. Temps will be warmer, and Tuesday expect some sunshine.

