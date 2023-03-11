Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 2-month-old from Douglas Co.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that occurred at Rte. 2 Box 202 Mountain Grove, Missouri around 11 a.m. on March 10.

According to a release from the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Dept., the endangered missing person is Aneesa Williams, 2-months-old, from Mountain Grove, Mo. Williams has blonde hair, brown eyes with an unknown clothing description.

Possible suspects include Courtney Melton, 32, who is the mother of Williams, and George Rader, 53.

Melton is a white female with a height of 5′1″ and weight of 110 lbs. She has brown hair, blue eyes with an unknown clothing description.

Rader is a white male with a height of 5′8″ and weight of 220 lbs. He has blue eyes with an unknown clothing description.

According to the release, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Dept. made contact with Melton and her daughter Williams at 11 a.m. The dept. returned later in the evening to issue an order of protective custody from the Children’s Division to remove Williams from Melton’s care. Melton and Williams were not at the residence. Melton has a history of utilizing narcotics.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Dept. at (417)-683-1020.

