Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing child from Douglas Co.

Heartland Votes

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that occurred at Rte. 2 Box 2627 Seymour, Missouri around 5:20 p.m. on March 10.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KFVS) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that occurred at Rte. 2 Box 2627 Seymour, Missouri around 5:20 p.m. on March 10.

According to a release from the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Dept., the endangered missing person is Hailey Terrill, 13, from Seymour, Mo. Terrill is a white female, with a height of 5′3″ and weight of 116 lbs. She has blonde hair, brown eyes with a scar on her leg or ankle. Terrill was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Terrill was last seen getting off of the school bus at the address in Douglas Co. She was seen getting into her brother’s vehicle and is believed to now be hitchhiking in the Springfield area with her non-custodial mother, Jasmine Terrill-Fleetwood, 38, according to the release.

Terrill-Fleetwood is a white female, with a height of 5′1″ and weight of 157 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes with an unknown clothing description.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Dept. at (417)-683-1020.

