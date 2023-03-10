Heartland Votes

‘Very special’: Father, son take flight together as pilots for first time

A father, son duo piloted a plane together for the first time. (Source: WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A father was able to pilot a flight for the first time with his son as a co-pilot this week.

Capt. John James and his son, first officer Johnmark James Jr., landed a UPS flight in Kentucky on Thursday.

“I grew up putting on my father’s uniform and wanting to go to work with him,” Johnmark James said. “This was very special, flying with my father.”

The pair completed their first flight from Louisville to Las Vegas and made it a roundtrip ticket.

“When we both sat in our seats and knew what to do,” Johnmark James said.

Co-pilot Johnmark James was hired 10 months ago and previously interned for UPS while his father has been with the company for 33 years.

“It went as smooth as silk,” John James said. “Having traveled the world, and flown many airplanes with many different people, today was the best flight of my life.”

The father-son duo said they plan to tackle international flights together next.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Gavel
Two Cape Girardeau men among four “Gangster Disciples” leaders convicted for racketeering conspiracy and murder
A woman from Branson, Mo. was sentenced to federal prison on meth charges.
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on meth charges
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
From left: Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau, is now charged with unlawful possession of a...
More charges filed against 2 suspects in Cape Girardeau Hotshots shooting
Laura "Wibbs" Wibbeymeyer will be signing off after 15 years at KFVS12.
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12

Latest News

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
Hickman County will receive almost $13,000 in emergency funds to assist with the replacement of...
Hickman County awarded emergency funds
Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say
FILE - Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court, on Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. Former...
Judge lets ‘Access Hollywood’ tape into Trump rape trial