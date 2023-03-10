Sound the Alarm campaign to check Jackson residents’ smoke alarms

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you live in Jackson and need your smoke alarm checked or changed, firefighters and the Red Cross can help.

Jackson Fire Rescue is partnering with the American Red Cross on Saturday, March 25 for their annual Sound the Alarm campaign.

According to the city, they will check the smoke alarms in your house or install a new one for free.

Click here to sign up online.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.