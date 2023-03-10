Heartland Votes

Sound the Alarm campaign to check Jackson residents’ smoke alarms

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you live in Jackson and need your smoke alarm checked or changed, firefighters and the Red Cross can help.

Jackson Fire Rescue is partnering with the American Red Cross on Saturday, March 25 for their annual Sound the Alarm campaign.

According to the city, they will check the smoke alarms in your house or install a new one for free.

Click here to sign up online.

