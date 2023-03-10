SEMO Board of Governors approves academic program changes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will soon experience some changes to their academic programs.

On March 10, SEMO’s Board of Governors approved several changes to academic programs. These changes are being moved forward to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education for authorization.

These academic program changes include:

Offering a new Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management

Offering a new Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Offering a new Bachelor of Arts in Spanish

Deleting the Bachelor of Arts in Global Cultures and Languages

Deleting the minor in German

Deleting the Master of Natural Science in Biology

Changing the title for the Associate of Applied Science in Computer Technology to the Associate of Applied Science in Applied Technology

Currently, anthropology and Spanish are both options within the bachelor’s degree in global cultures and languages. Southeast Provost Dr. Mike Goadard says moving them into separate degrees will make the programs easier for students interested in pursuing the majors to find.

“The title change for the AAS will align the program name with the multiple academic areas of study, or tracks, that is reflected within the program,” said Godard. “Southeast already offers a Master of Science in biology, so deleting the Master of Natural Science removes a duplication.”

Godard also says the creation of a bachelor’s degree in aviation management is in demand as travel increases to pre-pandemic levels while labor shortages persist.

“Labor market analysis shows a growing need for a bachelor’s-level aviation management program at the regional and national level,” said Godard. “This program would combine the essential courses from Southeast’s successful professional pilot program with essential courses in business to allow students to enter the industry in non-flight careers.”

The program changes will be reviewed by CBHE this spring for final approval before any action can be taken.

