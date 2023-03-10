SEMO Athletics Department announces information regarding NCAA tickets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University Department of Athletics has announced information regarding tickets for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament that the SEMO Redhawks will participate in.

SEMO Athletics let people know that they have access to an extremely limited number of tickets for the Redhawks Basketball game in the NCAA Tournament. However, those interested will be able to ask for the chance to purchase the tickets.

Fans may request the opportunity to purchase tickets in the SEMO allotment at the regular price. Redhawks Club members will have the first priority to purchase tickets. Ticket requests will be awarded in order of giving level and priority points, as published in the Redhawks Club membership chart.

To be considered for priority selection, fans must complete the NCAA March Madness Ticket Commitment form available at this link. Fans should request tickets for each potential locations they are interested in attending. If a quantity of tickets is not selected for a location, fans will not receive priority opportunity to purchase tickets for that location. The deadline is Saturday, March 11 at 11:59 p.m.

Following the selection show, fans will be notified if they qualify to purchase tickets or if they are on the waiting list. Please note that fans are not guaranteed the option to purchase a ticket.

If fans qualify to purchase tickets, they must complete their ticket purchase and payment no later than Monday, March 13 at 12 p.m., or else the reserved tickets will be released to individuals on the waiting list.

Tickets will be only available for digital delivery, per NCAA tournament policy. For questions, contact the Athletic Ticket Office at 573-651-2113 or email TJ Bartels, Coordinator of Ticket Sales & Service, at tbartels@semo.edu.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.