Heartland Votes

Rain is moving in for the weekend

First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/10/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a system that will bring rain to the area starting late tomorrow. For this evening we will see a few passing clouds from time to time with temperatures falling through the 40s. Lows by morning will range from the upper 20s far north to the upper 30s far south. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in late. It will be chilly with highs mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. rain will continue off and on throughout the night Saturday night. By Sunday, drier weather will move in but much of the area will remain mostly cloudy. temperatures will begin to fall after a cold front late Sunday.

First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/10/23
Weekend Weather Outlook 3/10/23
