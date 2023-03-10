Heartland Votes

MISSING: 71-year-old Carter Co. man with dementia

An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 71-year-old Danny Lloyd Jones in Ozark, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for a Carter County man with dementia.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department issued the advisory for Danny Lloyd Jones in Ozark, Mo.

They say he last used a credit card at Plaza Gas Station in Ozark around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, then left going eastbound on MO 14.

He is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. They say he was wearing a ball cap; long, gray shirt and camouflage pants.

He was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram with Missouri license 3KAE98.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call the Carter County Sheriff’s Department at 573-323-4510.

