Hickman County awarded emergency funds

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Hickman County will receive almost $13,000 in emergency funds to assist with the replacement of a culvert.

On March 10, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that Hickman County Fiscal Court will receive $12,960 in county road aid emergency funds. The funding is for the replacement of a washed out culvert on Griffin Road.

The culvert was damaged by recent flash flooding. The culvert is along Griffin Road immediately at the intersection with KY 123 South of Columbus. The Hickman County Road Department plans to start installation of a new culvert on Monday, March 13. They hope to have Griffin Road reopened in about three days, weather permitting.

The Hickman County Fiscal Court will provide 20% matching funds and will be responsible for administering the work.

