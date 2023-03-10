First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Our chilly and occasionally wet pattern is set to continue through the weekend and into next week. Today will be dry but cool and breezy with northwest winds…and a mix of clouds and sun. Winds should die down around sunset this evening…so tonight will be dry but rather cold….could even be a little frost around Saturday morning with lows near freezing. Our next rain system is still on track for Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. This is looking a bit weaker and faster….so it may move out early enough Sunday morning that Sunday will be mainly dry…though once again breezy and chilly. Rain amounts Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning are looking a bit less impressive, with mainly light amounts although a couple of rumbles of thunder are possible.

Our cooler pattern looks to continue into next week….with dry but chilly weather expected Monday and Tuesday….maybe a bit milder by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front. Showers on Thursday will give way to another cool and breezy end to the week. At this point there is no sign of switching back to a warmer pattern any time soon….which means cooler than average but also limits severe weather opportunities.

