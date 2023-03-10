Crash slowing traffic on I-24 westbound near 3mm in McCracken Co.

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash is slowing traffic on Interstate 24 westbound near the 3 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Paducah-McCracken County 911 Dispatch reported the non-injury crash involves a passenger vehicle and a semi truck.

They say westbound traffic is restricted to one lane on the I-24 Ohio River Bridge where an IDOT team is inspecting it.

As of 11 a.m., westbound traffic is slowed near the site, but still moving.

The estimated duration is one hour.

Passenger vehicles may self-detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge to avoid the backup. However, semi trucks are not allowed the Brookport Bridge due to a 15-ton load limit and 8-foot width restriction.

