Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau offering Summer Youth Baseball League

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is offering young children the chance to...
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is offering young children the chance to play baseball this summer.(WDAM 7)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is offering young children the chance to play baseball this summer.

Starting in May, the Summer Youth Baseball League will be giving children the opportunity to learn and participate in baseball. The league is offered to children between the ages of PreK, or 4 years old, to 6th grade.

They will have a ten game schedule with games being played on Mondays through Thursdays at the Arena Park Sport Complex.

Registration for those from PreK through 2nd grade is individual at $70 a child. 3rd grade through 6th grade registration is team entry. With 12 players per team, the cost of registration is $960 per team. For each player more, it’ll be $80 per player.

The deadline for registration is March 19. Starting March 20, there will be a $10 late fee for every player added. The late registration deadline is March 27. Registrations are accepted at the A.C. Brase Arena, Osage Centre or you can register online at cityofcape.org/baseball.

If you would like more information, please contact Nick Yaeger at (573) 339-6606 or at nyaeger@cityofcape.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kennett man is accused of shooting another man he saw in a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend.
Kennett man accused of shooting another man in Walmart parking lot
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
Generic Gavel
Two Cape Girardeau men among four “Gangster Disciples” leaders convicted for racketeering conspiracy and murder
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
Dr. Howard Benyon will take over for Dr. Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce new superintendent

Latest News

Dr. Howard Benyon will take over for Dr. Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce new superintendent
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
A new and improved way to cross the Mississippi River, tying Illinois and Missouri, is being...
Construction on Chester Bridge project coming soon
The new Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent isn't taking his position for a few months...
CGPS new superintendent on improving district