Cape Girardeau offering Summer Youth Baseball League

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is offering young children the chance to play baseball this summer.

Starting in May, the Summer Youth Baseball League will be giving children the opportunity to learn and participate in baseball. The league is offered to children between the ages of PreK, or 4 years old, to 6th grade.

They will have a ten game schedule with games being played on Mondays through Thursdays at the Arena Park Sport Complex.

Registration for those from PreK through 2nd grade is individual at $70 a child. 3rd grade through 6th grade registration is team entry. With 12 players per team, the cost of registration is $960 per team. For each player more, it’ll be $80 per player.

The deadline for registration is March 19. Starting March 20, there will be a $10 late fee for every player added. The late registration deadline is March 27. Registrations are accepted at the A.C. Brase Arena, Osage Centre or you can register online at cityofcape.org/baseball.

If you would like more information, please contact Nick Yaeger at (573) 339-6606 or at nyaeger@cityofcape.org.

