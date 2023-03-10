Cape Girardeau holds Part Time Job Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will soon be holding their annual Part Time Job Fair at the Osage Centre.

On Wednesday, March 22, those attending this free event will be able to find out about what part time opportunities the Parks and Recreation Department has to offer.

All Divisions will be represented, allowing for one on one time with supervisors to discuss the various available positions. Those divisions include but are not limited to Aquatics Division, Sportsplex Division, Jaycee Golf Course Division, Shawnee Park Sports Complex and Parks Division. Positions available include both indoor and outdoor work.

Part time starting salaries for the City of Cape Girardeau begin at $12.00 per hour but varies depending upon the position or if applicant has certifications.

The Part Time Job Fair takes places from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is free to the public.

For more Information contact Dianne Lawrence at the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 339-6737 or at dlawrence@cityofcape.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.